UP bypolls: SP leading in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and RLD in Khatauli
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, while RLD and BJP candidates are leading in the Khatauli and the Rampur Sadar seats respectively, according to trends for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.
While in Mainpuri, Yadav has taken a lead of over 15,000 votes over her nearest rival BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 1,000 votes in Khatauli over BJP's Rajkumar Saini, the Election Commission website showed.
Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raja is leading from Rampur Sadar, while BJP's Akash Saxena his trailing, source said.
The bypoll on these seats were held on Dec 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
36 bridges in Uttarakhand found unsafe for traffic
Delhi LG VK Saxena sends proposal to home ministry for creation of 467 posts for security of Kartavya Path
Take voluntary retirement instead of saying 'no' to work: Uttarakhand chief secretary to officials
Uttarakhand CM performs yoga with administrative officials at Chintan Shivir
Uttarakhand tragedy: One more body found in tunnel at hydel project site in Tapovan