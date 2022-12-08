Left Menu

Congress' sitting MLA from Kasumpti Anirudh Singh leading

Congress will restore OPS immediately after forming the government, Singh, eyeing a third-term, had said.Bhardwaj had earlier claimed that the sitting MLA of Kasumpti had not done much work.He had also said that Congress is facing leadership crisis, both at the Centre and in Himachal and people will reject the grand old party.

Congress' incumbent MLA Anirudh Singh is leading over his nearest BJP rival Suresh Bhardwaj in the Kasumpti assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

The erstwhile member of the Koti royal family, Singh was ahead with a margin of 7,596 votes in the seat which has an urban-rural mix.

Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power. Bhardwaj was shifted to Kasumpti after being denied re-nomination from the Shimla (Urban) constituency. He was the sitting MLA there. The other parties in the fray in Kasumpti, which has not been won by the BJP for nearly 20 years, are the AAP and the CPI(M). Restoration of Old Pension Scheme emerged was a key issue in the Himachal Pradesh polls, especially in Kasumpti constituency that has a large number of government employees as voters. The seat neighbours state capital Shimla Singh had said during campaigning that OPS is a big issue in these elections.

''BJP has not uttered anything on this issue. Congress will restore OPS immediately after forming the government,'' Singh, eyeing a third-term, had said.

Bhardwaj had earlier claimed that the sitting MLA of Kasumpti had not done much work.

He had also said that Congress is facing leadership crisis, both at the Centre and in Himachal and people will reject the grand old party.

