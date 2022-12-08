BJP’s Rathwa takes unassailable lead in Pavi Jetpur tribal seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jayantibhai Rathwa was all set to defeat Aam Aadmi Party nominee Radhika Rathwa from Pavi Jetpur seat in Chhota Udepur district.

After 16 rounds of counting of votes, Rathwa was leading by over 31,000 votes over the AAP candidate, while Leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Sukhram Rathwa was at the third spot.

It was a battle among Rathwas as Bharatiya Tribal Party's Namalbhai Rathwa was also in the poll arena in this tribal-dominated assembly segment. Jayantibhai had won the seat in 2012, but was defeated by Sukhram in 2017.

In Pavi Jetpur, lack of water (for drinking as well as for irrigation) and poor roads were among the voters' top concerns. Unemployment, quality of education and inflation were also the issues highlighted by the youth.

