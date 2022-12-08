Left Menu

BJP funded AAP in Gujarat to eat into Cong votes, alleges Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the BJP funded the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in Gujarat to divide the Congress votes.As the saffron party is set to return to power for the seventh time in a row, the Congress stalwart in Karnataka said the fledgling party splurged huge money in the Gujarat elections.In Gujarat, the AAP spent a lot.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:59 IST
BJP funded AAP in Gujarat to eat into Cong votes, alleges Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the BJP funded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat to divide the Congress votes.

As the saffron party is set to return to power for the seventh time in a row, the Congress stalwart in Karnataka said the fledgling party splurged huge money in the Gujarat elections.

''In Gujarat, the AAP spent a lot. My information says that the BJP funded the AAP to divide the Congress vote. Because the AAP contested the election, we lagged behind,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said the new entrant got 10 per cent of votes reducing the Congress' vote share. ''The AAP spent huge money in the election. They spent more than the Congress. Yet, they are leading in six seats,'' the former Chief Minister said.

To him, the BJP winning in Gujarat was not a matter of surprise.

''There is no surprise that BJP is coming to power in Gujarat because the AAP contested the election and ate away our votes in all the seats,'' he added.

Seeking to downplay the impact of Gujarat election results in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress leader said the wave in one state will never have an effect in the other state.

Wondering why the BJP did not win in Delhi Municipal elections, Siddaramaiah said elections take place on the basis of the problems and issues specific to that particular state. ''What happened to 'Modi wave' in Delhi where the BJP lost the MCD election? AAP won in the MCD election,'' he said.

Speaking about Karnataka, the former Chief Minister claimed the Congress, which is more organised here than in any other state, has a good scope here because there is anti-incumbency in Karnataka. ''There is a strong anti-incumbency in Karnataka because of corruption, non-performance, maladministration. The situation in Karnataka is pathetic. No project is cleared without paying bribe,'' Siddaramaiah charged.

He even claimed the Congress will win even without doing anything and remaining silent.

To a query whether the BJP can play the same strategy of funding a third party, the Congress leader said it will not work here. ''They (BJP) can play that trick with the JD(S) but it will not work here in Karnataka,'' the Congress leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022