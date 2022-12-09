Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:17 IST
TRS is now BRS officially
Marking the formal launch of TRS into national politics, party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday unfurled the flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the wake of the Election Commission approving the name change of TRS as BRS.

Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters here.

Earlier, he signed on the papers concerned about the name change of TRS as BRS.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, popular actor Prakash Raj and several BRS leaders were present on the occasion.

Rao, also known as KCR, received a communication from the Election Commission on Thursday approving the change of name of TRS as BRS.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the TRS in October changed its name as BRS.

Rao had formed the TRS in 2001 to fight for the formation of a separate state Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

