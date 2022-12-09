Brazil's Lula announces Fernando Haddad as finance minister

Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad will be his finance minister, ending days of speculation about one of his key ministerial appointments.

Lula is set to take office on Jan. 1 from incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who he defeated in an October election.

