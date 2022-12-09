Govt has agreed to send bill on multi-state cooperative societies to standing committee: Cong

Left Menu

The Congress on Friday claimed that the government has agreed to their demand of sending the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill, 2022, to the Standing Committee of Parliament for further consultations.Sources said the assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his meeting with him.Kharge had earlier in the day demanded that the Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill be sent to the Standing Committee for further consultations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:35 IST
The Congress on Friday claimed that the government has agreed to their demand of sending the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the Standing Committee of Parliament for further consultations.

Sources said the assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his meeting with him.

Kharge had earlier in the day demanded that the Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill be sent to the Standing Committee for further consultations. He had stated that since all states have different views on the bill, there should consultations on the bill in the Standing Committee. The bill is likely to go to the Standing Committee on Home, as the bill pertains to the Cooperation ministry which is linked to the Home ministry, a Congress leader claimed.

The bill seeks to strengthen governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability, and reforming electoral process, etc. in the multi-state cooperative societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of the Ninety-seventh Constitutional amendment.

It also seeks to improve monitoring mechanisms and ensure ease of doing business for multi-state cooperative societies.

Separately at a press briefing, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded on Friday that this bill be referred to the Standing Committee of Parliament.

In addition to this, the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill which has been listed for consideration be also referred to the Standing Committee as more consultations are required, he said.

''I have talked to the minister concerned and hope that the bill will be sent to the Standing Committee,'' Ramesh said. The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

