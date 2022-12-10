Left Menu

Harsimrat slams AAP govt in Punjab over law and order

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who visited a heritage fair here, spoke of the election results and said the people of Gujarat had not fallen for promises and freebies of Aam Aadmi Party.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 08:18 IST
Harsimrat slams AAP govt in Punjab over law and order
Former union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, saying the law and order situation has worsened in the state. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who visited a heritage fair here, spoke of the election results and said the people of Gujarat had not fallen for promises and freebies of Aam Aadmi Party.

She alleged that development works in the state have come to a standstill and the government had been ineffective against the drug menace. She alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had "lied" on the detention of gangster Goldy Brar in the United States.

Harsimrat Kaur was spotted riding a motorcycle at the heritage fair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022