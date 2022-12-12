LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru President Boluarte pledges early elections after protests turn deadly

The latest in Latin American politics today: Peru President Boluarte pledges early elections after protests turn deadly

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte said early on Monday she would submit a bill to Congress to bring general elections forward two years to April 2024, amid protests in the Andean nation following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo. Boluarte was sworn in last week after Castillo was sacked by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature and prevent an impeachment vote against him in a day of political drama that roiled the world's No. 2 copper producing nation.

Peru community blocks key mining highway amid protests Peruvian community members blocked a key mining corridor highway near the city of Cusco amid protests against the country's new president, who took office just last week, a source close to the Las Bambas mine said on Monday. (Compiled by Steven Grattan)

