China’s U.S. envoy expects easier travel to China in near future

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:17 IST
China’s ambassador to the United States on Monday said he believes China’s COVID-19 measures will be further relaxed in the near future and that international travel to the country will become easier.

Qin Gang told an event staged by the Semafor news platform that China's government was taking a very responsible attitude to protect people from the threat of COVID-19, but its policy had always been "dynamic, not rigid."

"Now the measures are being relaxed, and in the near future, I believe that the measures will be further relaxed and international travel will become easier ... from all the directions to China."

