Telangana: Internal bickering over new PCC committees come to the fore

After the recent humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the Congress in Telangana is now faced with an internal trouble as several party leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced for the state unit recently.

Soon after the committees were announced on December 10 with as many as 84 General Secretaries and a large number of vice-presidents and others being appointed, senior leader and former minister Konda Surekha resigned from the executive committee saying the post was not befitting her seniority. She has said she would work for the party's growth.

Another senior leader Bellaiah Naik has reportedly reportedly quit as senior spokesperson.

The issue grew big with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka saying on Monday that some leaders were seeking better representation and recognition and that he would take it to the notice of the party leadership.

Vikramarka also said he was not part of the process to appoint the new committees.

Further, senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday said there are some ''coverts'' in Congress who indirectly help the TRS government and that steps should be taken to address the situation.

''There are coverts in parties in Telangana politics and there is a culture of coverts in Congress also. There are some forces in Congress who claim to be sincere but indirectly help the government,'' he told reporters.

He alleged some persons who recently joined the party without any idea about Congress history, its culture and ideology have been given posts.

''The Congress in Telangana needs to be overhauled. True Congress activists should get recognition. Our appeal to high command today is that many mistakes have already happened. Survival of Congress would be very difficult if mistakes happen further. The covert system should be eliminated and protect Congress activists,'' he said.

When contacted, state Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi told PTI that such freedom to freely express views exists only in Congress unlike BJP or TRS.

All the issues would be resolved soon, he said.

''They will be resolved within a week. Everything will be examined, reviewed, settled as per the merit of the case,'' he said.

The Congress in Telangana has been facing tough times during the last several years following a string of electoral setbacks, while the BJP made gains.

Congress had lost the security deposit in the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly segment. The ruling BRS candidate had won the election with a majority of about 10,000 votes over his nearest BJP rival.