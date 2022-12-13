Left Menu

AAP to hold training for newly elected councillors on Wednesday

The AAP will organise a day-long training session for its newly elected councillors on December 14 to acquaint them with the funds at their disposal and the protocols they need to follow, party sources said on Tuesday.The training will be conducted by ex-councillors, they said.The AAP emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD elections early this month, winning 134 of the 250 wards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:07 IST
AAP to hold training for newly elected councillors on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP will organise a day-long training session for its newly elected councillors on December 14 to acquaint them with the funds at their disposal and the protocols they need to follow, party sources said on Tuesday.

The training will be conducted by ex-councillors, they said.

The AAP emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections early this month, winning 134 of the 250 wards. The BJP, which had ruled the civic body for three consecutive terms, bagged 104 wards to finish second.

''The new councillors will be acquainted with the funds they have at their disposal and what kind of development work they can get done with them. The training programme will also see them getting to know about their responsibilities in the House and how can they meet with MCD officers,'' a party source said.

The councillors will also be made aware of the protocols they need to follow and various committees in the MCD, among other things.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had interacted with the new councillors on Saturday and said the ''heavy BJP machinery'' deployed during campaigning made the MCD polls the AAP's toughest election so far.

The AAP has appointed party leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Adil Khan as coordinators and mentors for the councillors and assigned them the responsibility of looking after three districts each.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022