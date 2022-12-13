LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican president says Peru's Castillo should not have been removed

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexican president says Peru's Castillo should not have been removed

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the will of Peru's electorate should be respected and that Pedro Castillo should not have been removed as president. Castillo was ousted last week after lawmakers voted to remove him following his failed attempt to rule by decree and dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote.

The Mexican president was speaking at a news conference after the governments of Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia and Argentina on Monday jointly called for the protection of Castillo's human and judicial rights. Galipolo to become executive secretary of Brazil's economy ministry

BRASILIA - Gabriel Galipolo is set to be appointed as executive secretary of Brazil's Economy Ministry under incoming minister Fernando Haddad, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor who was tapped by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last week as his future economy minister, is expected to make fresh announcements about his team in a press conference later on Tuesday. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Alistair Bell)

