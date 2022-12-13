Left Menu

CITU urges working class to oppose government's 'anti-labour, anti-people' policies

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:11 IST
The Centre of Indian Trade unions (CITU) on Tuesday at its sixth state conference here urged the working class to oppose the ''anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government''. According to a CITU spokesperson, the conference deliberated upon various issues and problems confronting the working class and expressed determination to intensify struggles to fight the ''anti-working class policies of the government''.

The national president of CITU, Hemlata, in her inaugural address claimed that the BJP government at the Centre ''was working for the capitalist and big business houses'' whose profits have increased multiple times while the working class are facing unemployment and exploitation.

She called upon the workers to participate in the Kisan Mazdoor Rally in Delhi on April 5 next year.

Expressing concern over the government's ''failure'' to fulfil its promise of regularizing daily wagers and casual labourers in various departments, the CITU national president said these people are suffering due to non-payment of wages. M Y Tarigami stressed the need for increasing organizational strength to fight these challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

