New Zealand PM Ardern announces NZ$3 million aid for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 01:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday announced a further NZ$3 million ($1.94 million) in humanitarian support for Ukraine as the conflict enters the winter months. Ardern was speaking after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy became just the second foreign leader to ever address the New Zealand parliament.

Ardern said in her speech to Zelenskiy that the Ukraine war "must not become a gateway to a more polarised and dangerous world for generations to come." Ardern added that Ukraine's war is "not a forgotten war." ($1 = 1.5470 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

