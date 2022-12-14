J-K LG reviews work on transit accommodation for PM's Package employees

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction work on transit accommodations for the employees recruited under the Prime Minister's Package in Baramulla and Bandipora districts, an official spokesperson said.

''Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora today,'' the spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor laid emphasis on timely completion of all the works. He interacted with the officials and engineers engaged in Baramulla and Bandipora.

The deputy commissioners concerned briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of works relating to different departments including power, water supply and other additional works, the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were among the officials accompanying the LG.

