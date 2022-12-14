Istanbul mayor convicted of insulting Turkish officials

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the mayor of Istanbul — the country's most populous city — to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council.

Critics say the trial is an attempt to remove Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from office. Turkey faces presidential elections next year.

The court convicted Imamoglu of the charge and also imposed a political ban that could lead to him being removed from office. The politician from the main opposition Republican People's Party is expected to appeal the verdict.

