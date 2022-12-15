Left Menu

Latin American leftist bloc closes ranks behind deposed Peruvian president

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:02 IST
Latin American leftist bloc closes ranks behind deposed Peruvian president

A bloc of left-wing countries meeting in Havana on Wednesday closed ranks in support of the ousted former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, amid protests and roadblocks in the South American nation that have left at least eight dead. "We reject the political framework created by right-wing forces against Constitutional President Pedro Castillo," the 10 member countries - including Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and smaller Caribbean Island nations - said in a longer statement on international events issued late in the evening.

"We repudiate the repression by the forces of order against the Peruvian people who defend a government elected at the polls and we call for dialogue ..." Castillo was deposed and then arrested last week after lawmakers in the opposition-controlled Congress voted to remove him from power shortly after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote.

Castillo's former vice president Dina Boluarte was sworn into office after his removal. Wednesday's ALBA summit marked the 18th anniversary of its founding by former presidents Fidel Castro of Cuba and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela, both of whom are deceased.

On Monday, the governments of Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia and Argentina called for the protection of Castillo's human and judicial rights. The Peruvian government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, a rare move to quell protests, which allows the armed forces to assist police and curtails certain civil liberties including the right to assembly.

Protesters are demanding Castillo's release, that Boluarte step down, the dissolution of Congress and new elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022