Shah to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata on Dec 17

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:00 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Saturday, a senior state government official said.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in the city for the meeting on Friday night, he said. ''The office of the Union home minister has confirmed that Shah will chair the meeting on Saturday,'' the official told PTI.

Shah is slated to meet chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim and hold discussions on unsettled issues between these five states, including those related to boundaries and completion of the eastern freight corridor.

Alongside the CMs, chiefs of all central armed forces are expected to attend the meeting at the West Bengal secretariat, he said. The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for November 5, was postponed due to Shah's unavailability, owing to prior engagements.

