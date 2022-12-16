Labour beats Conservatives to retain UK parliament seat - PA Media
Britain's opposition Labour Party retained the parliamentary seat of Stretford and Urmston in northwest England, election results reported by PA Media showed on Friday.
Labour candidate Andrew Western held the seat for the party with a majority of 9,906 votes, PA Media said in a tweet.
The seat was previously represented by Labour lawmaker Kate Green, who formally resigned last month after being nominated as deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.
