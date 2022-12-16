Left Menu

US Senator writes to Blinken, wants 'robust discussion' with India on religious freedom

Senator James Lankford sent a letter to Blinken after the State Department in its annual release of Countries of Particular Concern, Special Watch List, and Entities of Particular Concern designations did not follow the United States Commission on International Religious Freedoms recommendations, specific to India, Nigeria, and Afghanistan.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:23 IST
US Senator writes to Blinken, wants 'robust discussion' with India on religious freedom
James Lankford Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

A Republican US Senator has urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold a robust discussion with India on the issue of religious freedom of minorities. Senator James Lankford sent a letter to Blinken after the State Department in its annual release of Countries of Particular Concern, Special Watch List, and Entities of Particular Concern designations did not follow the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom's recommendations, specific to India, Nigeria, and Afghanistan. In its report early this year, the USCIRF had urged the Department of State to designate India as a country of particular concern on religious freedom issues. The Biden administration did not agree with the recommendations of the USCIRF. Lankford is asking for the State Department's legally required explanation to Congress on its designations, a media release said.

"India was not formally designated despite overt and repeated severe violations of religious freedom. India is an important security partner for the United States and a key counter-weight against China in the Indo-Pacific region," he wrote.

"In the context of that partnership, the United States must have a robust discussion about the deteriorating religious freedom conditions for religious minorities in India," Lankford said.

The purpose of any designation is to shine a light on the most egregious religious freedom violators and promote continued engagement on the value of religious liberty at all levels of government, he said.

"Formally designating countries under the IRFA (International Religious Freedom Act) can be an effective diplomatic tool to encourage and secure changes in behaviour. I welcome the Department's explanation for why, in its view, a formal designation would not enhance our efforts to promote human rights in partner countries, such as India," Lankford said.

In a statement, the Indian American Muslim Council commended Lankford for his letter to Blinken. India has previously rejected the USCIRF's observations, terming them as "biased and inaccurate".

The Indian government has asserted that India has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all.

The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022