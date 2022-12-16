Maha: Warkaris protest in Nashik against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks

'Warkaris' (followers of Lord Vithoba) in Nashik held a 'dindi' (religious procession) protest on Friday against the allegedly objectionable remarks made about them and various Hindu deities by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

Though she has reportedly apologised for the remarks, the protesters said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray must remove her from the party or their stir would intensify.

The protest march began from Lord Kalaram Temple and ended at Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river, with participants singing hymns and reciting 'mantras' along the way.

They also shouted slogans condemning Andhare and sought a police case against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

