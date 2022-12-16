Peru education minister resigns, first cabinet member to leave new government
Peruvian Education Minister Patricia Correa said on Twitter Friday that she resigned her position amid deadly protests in the country amid a political crisis in the South American nation.
She is the first member of President Dina Boluarte's cabinet to resign.
