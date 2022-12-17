UP BJP leader announces Rs 2-crore reward for beheading Bilawal Bhutto

As the BJP staged nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a local party leader in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said he would give Rs 2-crore reward to anyone beheading the Pakistani foreign minister.

Manupal Bansal, a member of zila panchayat of Baghpat, made the announcement while addressing a protest gathering at the collectorate here.

''Main ailaan kartaa hoon ki jo uss mantri Bilawal Bhutto kaa dhar se saar alag karegaa, 2 crore kaa inaam mai doongaa (I declare that I will give a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone who will behead minister Bilawal Bhutto),'' Bansal said.

His announcement was followed by slogans of 'Manupal Bansal zindabad' by the crowd.

Later speaking to PTI, Bansal said he stood by his statement.

''Yes, I have made that statement today. If they are saying such things about our prime minister, whom we respect a lot, then we are not going to tolerate such a person. We are having tremendous attachment with our prime minister, and if we have to do anything for him, we will have no problem,'' Bansal told PTI.

The BJP said on Saturday, ''India came together to condemn and protest Bhutto's uncivilised and distasteful comment on PM Modi.'' Dubbed Bhutto's comments against Modi as ''highly shameful and derogatory'', the party gave the call for nationwide protests on Saturday.

