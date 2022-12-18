Left Menu

Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout -electoral commission

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 00:10 IST
Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout -electoral commission

Tunisia's parliamentary election on Saturday had turnout of only 8.8%, the head of the electoral commission announced, saying that about 803,000 people voted according to official preliminary figures.

Most Tunisian political parties had boycotted the election, rejecting the constitutional basis for the vote and criticising the electoral law that governed it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022