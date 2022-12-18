Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout -electoral commission
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 00:10 IST
Tunisia's parliamentary election on Saturday had turnout of only 8.8%, the head of the electoral commission announced, saying that about 803,000 people voted according to official preliminary figures.
Most Tunisian political parties had boycotted the election, rejecting the constitutional basis for the vote and criticising the electoral law that governed it.
