MP Cong chief Kamal Nath targets CM Chouhan, says he has become "foundation stone minister"

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Chhindwara district. Nath said, "CM Chouhan has become the foundation stone minister and he keeps laying foundation stones somewhere daily to fool the public. But now the people of Madhya Pradesh are very intelligent. There is a difference between past voters and present voters. The one whom they used to give knowledge, is now ready to give them the knowledge."

He made the remark while addressing media persons at his residence in Shikarpur in the district on Saturday. The former CM also said, "When the Congress was in power in the centre, it had approved the Chhindwara Medical College project on February 13, 2014. There was a 75 per cent contribution of the central government and 25 per cent contribution of the state government in it. It was a project of Rs 1465 crore which I got it alloted but the BJP government currently reduced it to Rs 655 crore project." "The BJP government has taken revenge from Chhindwara because the Member of Parliament (MP), MLAs, District Panchayats and Municipal Corporation all belong to Congress here. There is no such district in the country. Even in PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency all the MLAs do not belong to BJP," PCC Chief claimed.

The BJP is working with an aim of dividing people in the name of religion and caste, he added. Reacting to Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra's remark about at least one member from each house should be a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, Nath said, "This is his personal opinion. I keep talking to him. I have even invited him for a program in Chhindwara."

Talking about the no-confidence motion being brought by the Congress in the winter assembly session, Nath said that a decision on it would be taken after a meeting scheduled to be held in Bhopal on Saturday. The winter assembly session will start from December 19. (ANI)

