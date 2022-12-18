For Maha's overall development, Fadnavis should become CM as long as I am state BJP chief: Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday suggested that as long as he is the party's state unit chief, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister for the ''overall development'' of the state.

The statement comes months after Bawankule's predecessor Chandrakant Patil, who is now a cabinet minister, had said that the party decided with a heavy heart that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde should become the state’s chief minister instead of Fadnavis.

Bawankule's remark gave ammunition to the opposition parties, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) saying that it showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no value for current CM Shinde. Speaking at a public event in Nagpur, Bawankule said, ''...As long as I am the state unit president (of the BJP), Fadnavis should become...'' The BJP leader left the sentence incomplete and took a pause as he waited for response from the audience. After a couple of persons from the audience shouted ''chief minister'', Bawankule continued his speech and said, ''We all need to work in such a manner that he (Fadnavis) will get that post (of CM). It is not about getting him that post, but it is for the overall development of Maharashtra state.'' ''If one person can define the future of Maharashtra, it is Devendraji,” he added.

The BJP, the largest single party in the Maharashtra Assembly, sprang a surprise on June 30 when it announced that Shinde, who had split the Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, whould become the CM.

After the Uddhav Thackeray government collapsed due to the rebellion by a group of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde, it was expected that Fadnavis would become the CM. But Fadnavis announced that Shinde would lead the new government.

Fadnavis, a former CM, had also said that he would stay outside the government, but within a couple of hours, BJP president J P Nadda announced that Fadnavis will take oath as deputy CM.

A few days later, Chandrakant Patil, who was then the state unit chief of the BJP, had said, ''We needed to provide a leader who would convey the right message and ensure stability. The central leadership and Devendra-ji decided to back Eknath Shinde as CM with a heavy heart. We were unhappy but decided to accept the decision.'' Bawankule became the saffron party's state unit chief in August this year. Responding to Bawankule's statement, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said, ''It means BJP leaders have zero value for current CM Eknath Shinde and his faction. Soon, they (Shinde and his supporters) will realise that they have been cheated by the BJP. Chandrakant Patil had already made a similar statement a few months back that it was painful for BJP leaders to see Fadnavis becoming deputy CM.'' Bawankule's statement comes on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Saturday had said the Shinde-led government will not last till February next year.

