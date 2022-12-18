Prez Murmu greets Israeli counterpart on Hanukkah

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on the occasion of Jewish festival Hanukkah.

''We wish that the holiday of Hanukkah will bring with it hope, light, and a positive spirit, to all who celebrate the holiday of lights. Happy Hanukkah, Honorable President,'' Murmu said in a tweet in Hebrew, tagging Herzog.

Herzog thanked Murmu for the greetings.

''Thank you, dear President Murmu! We appreciate your warm wishes and look forward to celebrating this magical holiday of lights,'' he tweeted.

Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem at the time of a revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BC.

