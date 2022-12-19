Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:43 IST
PM Modi greets people of Goa on state's liberation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa on their state's liberation day on Monday and recalled the courage and monumental contribution of those who were part of the movement.

He tweeted, ''Goa Liberation Day greetings to the people of Goa. On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa's development.'' The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to commemorate the liberation of the state from Portuguese rule by the Indian armed forces in 1961.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

