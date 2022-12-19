Steadily moving closer to our dream of 'Golden Goa': CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day and said they were steadily inching closer towards the dream of a ''Golden Goa''.

The Indian armed forces had conducted the 'Operation Vijay' and liberated Goa from the 450-year-old Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

Later, the first elections for the Goa Legislative Assembly were held in 1963 when the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party formed government under the leadership of Dayanand Bandodkar.

''It is a pride to be a part of the progressive journey of Goa's Development. We are steadily inching closer to our dream of a 'Golden Goa'. Warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay," Sawant said in a message on Twitter.

He said the sacrifices and efforts of the revolutionary freedom fighters will be eternally cherished.

"I take this opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and bestowed the state of Goa with 'Liberation' from a centuries long colonial oppression," the CM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Goa on their state's Liberation Day and recalled the courage and monumental contribution of those who were part of the movement.

He tweeted, ''Goa Liberation Day greetings to the people of Goa. On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa's development.'' President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens, especially the people of Goa on the state's Liberation Day and said the nation salutes its armed forces for their valour.

''On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state,'' Murmu tweeted.

