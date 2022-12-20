Zoramthanga Cabinet expanded with induction of 4 new ministers

The Zoramthanga ministry in Mizoram was expanded with the induction of four new Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to the four new Cabinet ministers at the Raj Bhavan here. The four new Cabinet ministers are Lalrinawma, K Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte and Lalruatkima. With the induction of the four new Cabinet ministers, Zoramthanga's cabinet has been expanded from six to 10.

Apart from 10 Cabinet ministers, there are two ministers of state in the Zoramthanga ministry.

K Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte and Lalruatkima were earlier minister of state. They have been allotted the same portfolios, which they held as minister of state.

K Lalrinliana will continue to hold Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Local Administration and Fisheries, while Ralte will continue as Education, Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Printing and Stationery minister. Lalruatkima will retain his four portfolios - Rural Development, Information and Public Relations, and Land and Revenue Settlement. Lalrinawma, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of state Assembly on December 15, was given Excise and Narcotics, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Social Welfare and Sericulture - the portfolios of K Beichhua, who resigned from Zoramthanga's ministry on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)