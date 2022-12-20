Mayawati appoints Vishwanath Pal as BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday appointed Vishwanath Pal, a leader from Ayodhya, as new president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

A senior leader said the change was made with the upcoming urban local body polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind.

In a tweet, Mayawati said Pal would take over as new chief from Bhim Rajbhar, who has been made the party's coordinator for Bihar.

''Keeping in view the present political situation... Vishwanath Pal, a native of Ayodhya, has been made new president of the BSP's UP state unit. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to him,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Pal, who was earlier the chief sector in-charge of the party's Ayodhya division, has been an old ''missionary, diligent and faithful'' worker of the BSP, she said.

''I have full faith that he will work wholeheartedly to increase the mass base of the party, especially to connect with the most backward castes and definitely earn success,'' Mayawati said in another tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also praised Rajbhar and said he had worked with full honesty for which the party was grateful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)