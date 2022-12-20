Mexico says has granted asylum to family of Peru's Castillo

Mexico has granted asylum to the family of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Ebrard said Mexico is currently negotiating safe passage for the family of Castillo, who was ousted earlier this month and then detained after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress.

