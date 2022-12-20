BJYM to felicitate 75 young people on Dogri Recognition Day on December 22

The youth wing of the BJP will organise an event to mark Dogri Recognition Day on December 22 and felicitate 75 young people who have played a significant role in keeping alive the cultural heritage of the Dogras.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Arun Prabhat said senior leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, will attend the event, where young people from various fields who are working tirelessly for the promotion and preservation of Dogri language and to keep the rich cultural heritage of the Dogras alive will be felicitated.

He said it was former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who facilitated the inclusion of Dogri language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

''After the abrogation of Article 370, it was the BJP government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Dogri language was granted the status of Official Language of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is our commitment that we will leave no stone unturned in preserving Jammu's identity, i.e. Dogra culture and heritage,” Prabhat said.

