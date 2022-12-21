Zelenskiy says is on his way to U.S. for talks on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Wednesday he was on his way to the United States for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address the U.S. Congress.
"On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on his Twitter account.
"In particular @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings."
