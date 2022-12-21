Left Menu

Zelenskiy says is on his way to U.S. for talks on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Wednesday he was on his way to the United States for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address the U.S. Congress.

"On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on his Twitter account.

"In particular @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings."

