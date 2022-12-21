Left Menu

UP court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP Jaya Prada

Two FIRs were lodged against the former MP in different police stations of the district on April 18 and 19, Tiwari informed.Jaya Prada is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur who joined the BJP before 2019 general elections.

A special court in Rampur has issued an arrest warrant against former parliamentarian Jaya Prada in two cases related to violation of model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

''The MP/MLA court has fixed January 9 for the next hearing in the case and issued NBW on Tuesday following the continued absence of Jaya Prada from hearing in the case,'' Government advocate Amarnath Tiwari said.

The actress turned politician Jaya Prada is accused of violating the model code of conduct during the General Elections in 2019. Two FIRs were lodged against the former MP in different police stations of the district on April 18 and 19, Tiwari informed.

Jaya Prada is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur who joined the BJP before 2019 general elections. She lost to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the 2019 polls.

