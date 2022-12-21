Mexico president to discuss U.S. role in LatAm politics with Biden

Mexico's president said on Wednesday he wanted to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden Washington's "prominent role" in Latin American politics, including the recent ouster of Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he wanted to discuss "starting a new chapter" on U.S. involvement in the region when he meets Biden next month in Mexico City.

