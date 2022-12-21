Stalin says a person may learn any language, but forcing it is unacceptable

A person may learn as many languages out of his or her own volition but it is the language policy of the state government that no language would be accepted if it was imposed, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the 80th annual Tamil music festival inaugural of the renowned Tamil Isai Sangam founded in 1943 by Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar, Stalin recalled the yeoman services of Chettiar in popularising Tamil music beginning in the pre-independence era, when Tamil music was completely sidelined.

''He is the Raja who protected Tamil,'' the Chief Minister said, adding Chettiar prevented the onslaught of other languages on Tamil. Chettiar's family continues to carry on the service with dedication, he said.

There is no need for him to urge the importance for Tamil music since the Sangam is an institution completely dedicated for Tamil music, Stalin said, adding his only desire was that the stellar work should be continued without room for slackness.

Language is the 'blood flow' of a race and if it is destroyed, the race would also be annihilated, he said. Opposition to 'dominance' of other languages over Tamil (in Tamil Nadu) does not mean 'hatred' towards any language at all, he underscored.

''If a person so desires, he or she may learn as many languages (as one could). However, if it is imposed we will not accept anything (any language). That is our language policy.'' There should be many more institutions like the Tamil Isai Sangam, he said adding that participation in such events gave him peace of mind amidst his busy schedule and 'tension'.

The ruling DMK regime has time and again accused the BJP-led Central government of 'imposing' Hindi language.

Singer S Sowmya received the Isai Perarignar (Great scholar in music) award and Mayilai B Sargurunathan Odhuvar the 'Pann Isai Perarignar' (Renowned scholar in Shaivite Tamil hymns) award.

