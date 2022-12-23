BJP MPs hold protest, demand compensation for families of Bihar hooch tragedy victims

BJP MPs from Bihar on Friday held a protest in Parliament complex demanding compensation for the families of those killed in the hooch tragedy in the state and resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar government has confirmed 38 deaths in the Saran hooch tragedy. However, the figure has been contested by the BJP which has claimed that more than 100 people have died.

''We have been protesting to demand compensation for families of those killed in the hooch tragedy. It is the moral duty of the state government to give them compensation,'' BJP leader Sushil Modi told reporters here.

Kumar has ''failed'' to implement the liquor ban in Bihar, the BJP leader said.

''Liquor ban policy in Bihar has been a complete failure,'' he said alleging that there is a nexus between the police and liquor mafia in the state.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said, ''Nitish Kumar should resign on moral grounds. He has failed as chief minister.'' BJP MPs Vivek Thakur, Radha Mohan Singh, Sushil Singh, Ashok Yadav and Gopalji Thakur were among those who took part in the protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament complex.

