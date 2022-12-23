Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh writes to RS chairman Dhankhar protesting his remarks on Sonia Gandhi's statement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:36 IST
Jairam Ramesh writes to RS chairman Dhankhar protesting his remarks on Sonia Gandhi's statement
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting his critical remarks on party leader Sonia Gandhi over her statement the government is seeking to ''deligitimise the judiciary''. In his letter, the AICC general secretary (communications) said Gandhi's utterances reflect a lack of faith not in democracy, but in those who claim to be its champions today.

Ramesh alleged no previous government has ''interfered as excessively and thoroughly'' in the functioning of judiciary as the incumbent led by the BJP.

His letter comes in response to Dhankhar terming ''inappropriate'' Gandhi's remarks that the government is seeking to ''deligitimise the judiciary'', and asking political leaders not to subject high constitutional offices to partisan stances.

''Our statements,'' Ramesh wrote, ''Mr. Chairman, reflect a lack of faith not in our democracy as you say, but in the men and women who today claim themselves eminently positioned to be its champions.'' PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022