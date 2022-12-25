Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Telangana

Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour, pomp and gaiety in Telangana on Sunday with churches holding masses. Special prayers were conducted and midnight masses were held across the city churches with large number of people taking part in night congregation. Morning mass was organised on Sunday and people greeted each other. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas. Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals, the Governor said, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state and the country.

Rao said that the teachings of Jesus Christ, who spread the values ​​of peace, compassion, tolerance and love to the world, contributed to the universal human brotherhood, a release from the CMO said.

People decorated their homes with colourful lights and churches, restaurants were also illuminated in the city.

