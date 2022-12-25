Left Menu

Vajpayee'a patriotism, dedication inspire everyone to serve India: Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:29 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary and said his patriotism, dutifulness and dedication will always inspire everyone to serve the nation.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the late 1990s and early 2000s and remained India's prime minister for six years.

Shah visited the 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial here, and offered his floral tributes.

''Atal ji's patriotism, dutifulness and dedication will always inspire us to serve the nation,'' he said.

The home minister said the life of Vajpayee, the pinnacle of Indian politics, was dedicated to taking the country back to its ultimate glory.

''By laying the foundation of a new era of development and good governance under his leadership, Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the world aware of India's potential and instilled a sense of national pride in the public. Today, on his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to Atal ji,'' he said.

