Left Menu

WB Guv wants to pen book in Bengali

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed a desire to pen a book in Bengali, terming himself as an adopted son of the state.Bose was addressing a gathering at a literary meet of the 100-year-old Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan at Sister Nivedita University at New Town on the eastern fringes of the city.He reminded the audience of Gopal Krishna Gokhales famous words on the states genius, What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.Remember what Mahamati Gokhale had once said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 20:23 IST
WB Guv wants to pen book in Bengali
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed a desire to pen a book in Bengali, terming himself as an “adopted son” of the state.

Bose was addressing a gathering at a literary meet of the 100-year-old 'Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan' at Sister Nivedita University at New Town on the eastern fringes of the city.

He reminded the audience of Gopal Krishna Gokhale's famous words on the state’s genius, “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow”.

''Remember what Mahamati Gokhale had once said. He said 'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow'. I consider myself as the adopted son of Bengal,'' the governor stated. Bose wished to ''write a book in Bengali one day after learning the language thoroughly''.

He had penned around 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, which included short stories, novels, poems and essays.

Bose said when Italian painter Michelangelo created the famed 'Sistine Chapel' he was struck with divine feeling as he wielded the paintbrush.

''When artists, writers and sculptors create something, they become next only to God as being the creators,'' he commented. Bose was the chief guest of the function organised by 'Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan', which is engaged in promoting Bengali literature and cultural practices. The first such convention held at Benaras was presided over by Rabindra Nath Tagore.

State's First Lady Lakshmi Anand Bose, yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore, India cricket team's former captain Sourav Ganguly, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias, eminent scientist Dr Vikas Sinha, Pandit Ajay Chakraborty were among those present at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022