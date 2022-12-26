Left Menu

BJP to take out ‘rath yatra’ in Tripura ahead of assembly polls

The ruling BJP in Tripura will organise a rath yatra across the state from the first of January, as the saffron party gears up for the assembly polls due early next year, a party leader said on Monday.A three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted to oversee preparations for the yatra, he said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-12-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 10:55 IST
BJP to take out ‘rath yatra’ in Tripura ahead of assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Tripura will organise a ‘rath yatra’ across the state from the first of January, as the saffron party gears up for the assembly polls due early next year, a party leader said on Monday.

A three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted to oversee preparations for the yatra, he said. Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due to be held in February.

“One yatra will set out from North Tripura district while another from South Tripura district,” BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The party’s chief spokesperson, Subarta Chakraborty, said the objective of the yatra is to seek the blessings of people in the run-up to the polls. “We do believe that people will join the ‘rath yatra’ to show solidarity towards the party that has addressed their basic needs,” he said. For the first time, a political party will organise such a yatra in the northeastern state ahead of an election, party sources claimed. During the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had conducted several road shows, with a number of Union ministers leading those. Meanwhile, the saffron party’s mega outreach programme - ‘Prati Ghare Shushan’ - concluded on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary B L Sontosh, who is in the poll-bound state, held the party’s election management committee meeting on Sunday evening to review its preparedness for the assembly election.

Senior party leaders attended the meeting, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022