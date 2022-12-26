Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai will be in Delhi, may meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda

The meeting with the top brass of BJP would also include the pending Maharashtra-Karnataka border matter.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to meet Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in the national capital ahead of the state assembly elections next year. Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai is likely to fly down to Delhi Monday evening. The meeting is also likely to be attended by Karnataka's BJP In-charge and party's national general secretary Arun Singh and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Apart from the issues concerning the organisation and preparation of next year's polls in the state, Bommai could also discuss on the proposal to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes to 17 per cent from 15 per cent and Scheduled Tribes to 7 per cent from 3 per cent. Amongst the pressing issues likely to be discussed in the meeting with the top brass would also include the pending Maharashtra-Karnataka border matter.

Bommai continues to face pressure from former ministers like Eshwarappa for cabinet expansion, but that's pretty unlikely as the state goes into polls mid-next year. Karnataka which had been a BJP's bastion for a long time witnessed veteran BS Yeddyurappa step down last year, which made way for another Lingayat leader Bommai. It's been a rough run in office for CM Bommai since then, with several controversies including the border clashes, the burqa ban, and the killing of several Yuva morcha leaders amongst others.

Apart from the traditional face-off between BJP and Congress next year's Assembly battle could be interesting if the Janata Dal-Secular plays a key role. The Aam Aadmi Party, which recently bagged five seats against BJP's 156 seats in Gujarat, will be throwing its hat into the ring in the southern state as well. (ANI)

