HM Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades, Mata Gujri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, his two sons and wife Mata Gujri on 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons, laid down their lives while defending their faith. Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said Guru Gobind Singh's sons bravely faced enemies at a young age to protect the motherland and religion.

The home minister said their bravery is the country's heritage, remembering which the Modi government is observing 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

''I pay my respects to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzades, Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh,'' he said.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

