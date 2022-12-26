NCP chief Pawar meets Pune LS MP Bapat in hospital

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat in hospital.

Bapat is recuperating in Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the past few days and Pawar wished him a speedy recovery.

Bapat's Bharatiya Janata Party colleague Kirit Somaiya also met him during the day.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others, had visited the hospital to meet Bapat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)