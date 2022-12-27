Left Menu

Not shocked, says Mehbooba on Pragya Thakur's 'knives' remarks

If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right , she had said.Mehbooba Mufti said she was not shocked that a BJP MP openly calls for genocide of muslims exhorts her followers to sharpen their knives.

Not shocked, says Mehbooba on Pragya Thakur's 'knives' remarks
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was ''not shocked'' at BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remark made at an event in Karnataka exhorting Hindus to keep at least kitchen knives ''sharp'' to respond to any attack. Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention at Shivamogga in Karnataka on Sunday, the BJP MP from Bhopal told her audience to give a befitting reply to anyone who ''infiltrates our house''. ''Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right ,'' she had said.

Mehbooba Mufti said she was ''not shocked that a BJP MP openly calls for genocide of muslims & exhorts her followers to sharpen their knives''. ''In Kashmir, merely stating the obvious & truth invites UAPA but GOI will conveniently ignore her statements since this appeals to their mass base,'' Mehbooba said in a tweet.

