BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over comparisons with Lord Ram, calls him hypocritical Hindu

BJP lashed at Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday for comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Rama.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:43 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

BJP lashed at Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday for comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Rama. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the Congress can do any kind of politics to get votes. "It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," said Gaurav.

Saying that it is complete sycophancy comparing a person who is out on bail on the charges of corruption with Lord Ram, the BJP spokesperson said that this in itself shows that there is no dearth of sycophancy in the Congress party. "The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology is clearly visible. This is the same Congress which used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary," he said.

"It is very clear that the Congress leaders won't hesitate to do politics only for the sake of votes. It is in the DNA of Congress party leaders," he added. It is not wrong to call Rahul Gandhi a Hypocrite Hindu, said Gaurav. "When elections come, he becomes a hypocrite Hindu," teased Bhatiya.

"Why did PV Narasimha Rao or Sitaram Kesari not get proper respect? Whether it is Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Dr BR Ambedkar or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, no one was given their deserved respect by the Congress," alleged the BJP spokesperson. He said, "Dr BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel received Bharat Ratna in 1990 and 1991. However, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were given Bharat Ratna by their own cabinets. Even Rajiv Gandhi also got Bharat Ratna in 1991."

He also said that it shows that Rahul Gandhi indulges in the politics of hypocrisy and it would be better if he thinks about the ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

