Din in Maha council as opposition raises 'insult' to iconic figures

The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed uproar on Tuesday over alleged controversial comments made by state Governor B S Koshyari, state minister Chandrakant Patil and some other leaders in the recent past.

Following the uproar, the Upper House of the state legislature was adjourned for the day.

A discussion was initiated by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve who objected to comments made by Koshyari regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and by cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil about social reformers B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule besides some other leaders.

Responding to it, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against V D Savarkar when 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was passing through Maharashtra.

''I was surprised Shiv Sena leaders like Danve and Anil Parab didn't say a single word against Rahul Gandhi who had allegedly insulted Savarkar. Why no one from Shiv Sena condemned Gandhi's words?'' he asked.

Irked by Fadnavis' statement, Congress MLCs asked deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to intervene, but she refused to interrupt Fadnavis.

“I am against the passing of any derogatory or insulting remarks but selectively targeting certain people should not be tolerated.

“I am ok if you do not give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar but at least stop insulting him,” Fadnavis said.

As the uproar continued, Gorhe adjourned the proceedings for the day.

